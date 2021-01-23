Saturday, January 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning a mega convention with his Mt. Kenya voting robots next Saturday.

According to sources, Uhuru will meet leaders from the Mt Kenya region, especially those allied to him, at Sagana State Lodge to discuss among other things, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the 2022 elections.

The planning of the event is at an advanced stage and the team is awaiting Uhuru’s approval.

“We have a meeting this weekend in Nairobi to finalize the Sagana convention which will bring together both elected and government officials from the region.”

“We are also targeting grassroots leaders since it will not be a one-day event,” revealed a government official involved in the preparations for the meeting.

During the meeting, the president is set to galvanise his Mt Kenya base as the BBI process enters the crucial stage.

“The kind of momentum we are going to gather after the president’s meeting will surprise many.”

“We have been quiet but we are now determined to go full throttle.”

“You just wait and see,” the source added.

The event, dubbed Sagana 2, is a follow-up to a similar event held in 2019 where the attendees were frisked and phones were confiscated to ensure nothing leaked from the meeting.

Uhuru is also expected to address the perceived opposition the BBI has received in his backyard thanks to Deputy President William Ruto, who has poisoned the mountain against the president.

Ruto has been making inroads in the region with Mt Kenya politicians who support him raising dissenting voices against the referendum.

So far, two of Uhuru’s allies, Irungu Kang’ata and Anne Waiguru, have raised concerns about the risk of the BBI being rejected in Mt. Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST