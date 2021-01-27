Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi of KANU, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, yesterday joined former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in campaigning for his Wiper candidate for the upcoming Machakos senatorial by-election.

The political bigwigs rallied locals behind Agnes Kavindu, saying she was the most suitable candidate to replace late senator Boniface Kabaka.

Kavindu was cleared by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) on Monday and will battle out with 10 other candidates whose bids were approved by the electoral body.

Speaking shortly after being issued with the certificate, Kavindu exuded confidence in clinching the seat and urged her supporters to turn up in large numbers and vote for her.

Other top contenders in the race include United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Ngengele Muthama and Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Mutua Katuku.

The four leaders agreed to continue their unity even in 2022, signaling another grand coalition in the offing that may shake Deputy President William Ruto and his hustler movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST