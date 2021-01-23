Saturday, January 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop yapping that Sh 2 billion is stolen daily and instead tell Kenyans who are the real beneficiaries of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

On Monday, Uhuru, who was referring to Ruto and his allies, said those against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) are the ones who have been stealing Sh 2 billion daily.

But Speaking in Karen where he met county assembly members from Mandera, Ruto challenged the President and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to reveal the men and women behind the KEMSA scandal where Sh 7 billion was looted by their allies.

The second in command also told Raila that he cannot run away from the failures by the government in achieving the Big Four agenda.

Ruto said Raila’s party ODM was part and parcel of the government for the last three years, through the handshake.

“They pushed their way into the government through the handshake, they took over committees in parliament, they took over the running of government, three years down the line because they have failed miserably, they now want to run away from their own failure,” Ruto said

The Kenyan DAILY POST