Sunday, January 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech at Mama Hannah Mudavadi’s funeral has rattled Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

Led by Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, Ruto’s allies said it was unfortunate for the head of state to reduce the 2022 race to State House to a battle between tribes.

“I supported President Kenyatta, not because of his tribe.”

“In any case, the Constitution says “a person qualifies for nomination as a President.” NOT “a TRIBE/FAMILY/RELIGION/RACE” quite unfortunate for the President to degenerate his fight with an individual to profile two communities,” Murkomen wrote on Twitter.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, who said she did not vote for Uhuru because of his tribe but because she believed he was the qualified candidate.

“The noble thing would have been for him to decline the presidency in 2013 coming after Kibaki and Kenyatta.”

“By the way, I didn’t vote for him because of his tribe.”

“I, unfortunately, believed he was the best candidate then,” Kihika said.

On his part, Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said Uhuru’s speech was unpresidential, especially owing to his role as the symbol for unity in the country.

In his speech that is causing ripples across the country, Uhuru said it was time for another community in Kenya to take on the presidency after the long dominance by Kikuyu and Kalenjin tribes.

