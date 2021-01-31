Sunday, January 31, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta stripped Deputy President, William Ruto, naked during his Sagana meeting.

Speaking to delegates from Mt. Kenya, Uhuru revealed Ruto almost snatched his microphone during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya.

“A certain person crept behind me and almost snatched my microphone at Bomas of Kenya when I was explaining the extent in his involvement in the BBI process,” Uhuru stated.

Uhuru was referring to an incident that happened in Bomas where the DP stood up and whispered something in his ear.

At the time, the president was explaining that the DP was kept abreast with all the matters regarding the report.

“In fact, he helped me identify some of the people I just mentioned here, and the purpose as I had told him and as we agreed with Raila, was never to talk about what shall happen tomorrow in terms of elective posts.”

“I said it was an extension of what I and you did in 2013,” he had stated.

Uhuru also refuted claims that he had made a promise to support the DP, adding his only vow was to the people of Kenya.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them… Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” he added.

The president stated that his prayer was to leave the country better than he had found it.

“Those coming to tell you bad things about me and telling you to reject what I am proposing, ask them what they are offering in the alternative,” he continued.

At the same time, Uhuru asked the DP to stop bragging about the work that Jubilee Government has done and taking credit for it.

