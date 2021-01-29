Friday, 29 January 2021 – Rumours have been going around that deceased Mugithi singer Mighty Salim refused to go for kidney surgery in India because he was a member of a cult called ‘Ngomi’.

The famous singer succumbed to kidney failure on Sunday evening just a day after performing on the 5th memorial of his late brother Salim Junior.

Before he died, his family had fetched Sh 2.5 million after conducting a Harambee to aid in his surgery in India.

But the Mugithi singer didn’t go for the surgery, sparking rumours that he declined the surgery due to the teaching of the ‘Ngomi’ cult that prohibits followers from going to the hospital.

However, his father Joe Salim has trashed the rumours and said that doctors advised Mighty Salim not to go to India, fearing that he would not survive the major operation.

“Mighty Salim had a problem and I know many of his fans recall him holding a Harambee. He was diagnosed with kidney failure. He also had high blood pressure and diabetes,” his father said.

“When Mighty was set to fly to India for surgery, a doctor advised us to abandon the plans, opting for dialysis. He feared the operation would be his end due to other complications,” he added.

