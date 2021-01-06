Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Neno Evangelism Founder, Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, has excited his followers after he shared an adorable family photo.

The flamboyant preacher posted a photo on one of his social media pages bonding with his pretty wife Mercy Murugi and their little son, to prove that he is a caring father despite controversies that surround him.

Pastor Ng’ang’a married Mercy after his first wife died.

Asked why he married a lady who is half his age, Ng’ang’a said that he wanted someone who can bear children and take good care of him during old age.

Ng’anga has 3 kids with his wife Mercy, the youngest being one year.

Check out this cute photo that he shared.

