Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday shocked Kenyans when he admitted that his government loses Sh 2 billion daily to thieves and conmen.

Uhuru, who was speaking to Inooro FM, Kameme FM and Coro FM, said those saying the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) is costly are the same thieves who steal Sh 2 billion daily from his government.

Immediately after the president’s speech, Kenyans took to social media to castigate the Head of State for admitting looting in the government yet he is the Head of the government.

However, celebrated blogger and analyst, Robert Alai, on Wednesday defended the president saying those who have been stealing Sh 2 billion are Deputy President William Ruto and his political stooges.

Alai said Ruto and his allies have refused to resign from the government because they want to continue looting public funds.

“The President is fighting the associates of DP Ruto who have refused to resign because they are stealing Ksh 2 billion every day from the govt. Now you know why hustlers won’t resign from the wadosi govt,”Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

