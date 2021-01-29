Friday, 29 January 2021 – All Saints Cathedral Provost Reverend Canon Sammy Wainana shot to the national limelight last weekend after he fearlessly tore into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that is being fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The fiery reverend said that BBI will not solve Kenyans’ problems and added that it is only meant to benefit a few selfish politicians.

“We have money for BBI yet we don’t have the same to build schools as our children learn under trees. Counties cannot receive 15 percent of their allocations yet we are being told that they will get 35 percent if BBI is passed. If you can’t give 15 percent, how will you give 35 percent?” Reverend Wainaina ranted.

His remarks caused mixed reactions among Kenyans, especially those aligned to Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga factions.

A Twitter user identified as Mukami Wangai has accused Reverend Wainaina of being a sympathizer of Deputy President William Ruto.

Mukami alleged that Ruto butters Reverend Wainaina’s bread and even shared a video of the fiery Reverend receiving some money from the Deputy President and his team.

“Provost Rev Wainaina of All The Saints Cathedral is seen here receiving looted Money from Ruto, Ichung’wa and Murkomen. He has no moral authority to lecture Kenyans on good governance. Church leaders are the weakest link in the fight against corruption”, she wrote and shared the video below.

