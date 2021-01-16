Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu failed to the oath of governor for Nairobi after being sworn in as deputy governor.

This is despite President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, pushing for Anne Kananu to take over from impeached Mike Sonko as Nairobi governor.

According to sources, the ‘deep state’ wanted Kananu to take the governor’s oath immediately after being sworn-in deputy governor, but Judiciary and Nairobi County officials refused.

The former Disaster Management CEC was supposed to succeed former Governor Mike Sonko on the same day when she was vetted and approved to be Deputy Governor.

“The plan was to swear her in as the substantive governor but this was not held as we want to find out how the cases filed by Mike Sonko will play out,” an anonymous source was quoted as saying.

Sonko wants the court to overturn the Senate’s decision to impeach him.

The former Makadara MP was accused of gross misconduct, violation of the constitution, crimes under national law, and abuse of office.

His case will be mentioned on Wednesday, February 17, a day before the Nairobi by-election taking place.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gazetted February 18 as the by-election date.

But insiders privy to the Nairobi County politics added that Kananu may be sworn in even before Sonko’s case is determined.

She may take over in late January 2021 or February 10/11 when Acting Governor Benson Mutura’s term expires.

Mutura, the County Speaker, took over for 60 days prior to the election taking place.

The Kenyan DAILY POST