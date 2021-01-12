Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta held a secret meeting with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi, where they deliberated on his 2022 succession plan.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term, is working day and night to ensure that his successor completes his projects and unify the already divided country.

According to sources privy to the Karen meeting, Uhuru told Raila Odinga to vie for the presidency with Mudavadi as his running mate.

“Yes the head of state told the two leaders to unite since Deputy President William Ruto may defeat them if they fail to form a strong team,” said the source, who sought anonymity.

Uhuru also urged ODM and ANC to form a coalition with Jubilee Party to ensure every Kenyan is on board

The source said the line-up for the 2022 presidential poll could be Raila Odinga to vie for presidency and Mudavadi as his deputy.

If the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is adopted by Kenyans, Uhuru will occupy the powerful Prime Minister seat with KANU chairman Gideon Moi and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho as his deputies.

