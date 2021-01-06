Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, has blamed Jubilee Party officials for leaking his secret letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, outlining the challenges the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was facing in the Mt. Kenya region.

While responding to the political storm caused by the document, Kang’ata blamed party officials, particularly Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, for leaking its contents.

He regretted not having addressed the Head of State directly and apologized for the mistake.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic, I didn’t give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied to did.”

“I apologise for that.”

“With the benefit of hindsight, I should have copied no one else.”

“Trust substantive issues raised in the letter will be remedied,” he wrote in a tweet.

Kang’ata addressed the letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta through the Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

