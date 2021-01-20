Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM is set to unveil its pick for Nairobi deputy governor position on Wednesday.

This is even as the assumption of office of the governor committee has put breaks on the preparations to swear in Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda as Nairobi governor.

The committee, chaired by acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba, was set to meet on Tuesday but the meeting was called off following the orders issued by the High Court on Monday temporarily suspending any planned swearing-in of Ms. Mwenda as governor.

But according to ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohammed, the party’s central committee will sit on Wednesday to settle on a nominee to present for the deputy governor position for Nairobi County.

Junet said the party has four individuals who have expressed their interest in the position and it is now upon the committee to settle on one name.

Although guarded on the names of the four individuals, reports have been rife that the position could go to party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna with former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro with an outside chance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST