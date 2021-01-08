Friday, January 8, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga’s brother, Oburu Oginga, has alleged a plot by Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga troops to scuttle the ”Handshake” between the former Prime Minister and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Oburu indicted Ruto and his camp over the controversial letter by Senate Majority, Whip Irungu Kang’ata, to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning him that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) drive will flop badly in Mt. Kenya since it was unpopular in the region.

He noted that despite the peace brought about by the deal between the President and Raila through the ”Handshake,” their opponents were keen on killing the noble initiative.

Dr. Oburu said the content of the Murang’a senator’s letter is weighty and “needs consultations and soul searching before issuing a comprehensive statement.”

“We are still consulting to see the best way to react to it.”

“We can’t just react like that without tangible information as we may be attacking a messenger while leaving out the main culprit in the plot.”

