Wednesday, 13 January 2021 – It has been established that murder suspect, Christian Kadima, was set to wed deceased lawyer Elizabeth Koki in March this year.

According to a close family member, Koki’s family was aware that their daughter was planning to get married before she met her untimely death.

“We have been preparing for the wedding only to be informed that Koki was no more,” a family member said.

Detectives have also established that Koki and Kadima had frequent wrangles and they were in an on and off relationship.

“The main suspect has been grilled and from the look of things, the two seem to have an on and off relationship. They also have a history of fighting, “a detective privy to the murder case said.

Detectives who are probing the murder of the prominent lawyer have also established that Kadima, who is the main suspect, talked to his mother on Friday, the day he was arrested hiding in a city lodging.

Kadima is said to have confessed to his mother that he had differences with the deceased lawyer moments before she died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST