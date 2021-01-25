Monday, January 25, 2021 – A top Anglican Church reverend has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for admitting that his government is losing Sh 2 billion daily to cartels and conmen.

In a televised sermon at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on Sunday, Rev. Sammy Wainaina wondered why the president could admit that yet he has all agencies around him to probe who is looting the money.

“Mr. President, thank you for the confession that we are all thieves minus the opportunities. Mr. President, you have the EACC (Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission), DPP (Directorate of Public Prosecutions), NIS (National Intelligence Service) and every government machinery at your disposal,” Pastor Wainaina stated.

“Either the government knows who steals Kenyans’ money, or the government is part of the stealing,” Wainaina added

The Reverend further pointed out that the theft had become perpetual with the findings of the KEMSA probe he (Uhuru) had ordered yet to be made public.

“Up to now, the Kemsa report is not out even after the President gave the ultimatum. Either the government knows the thieves or they are a part of the scheme.

“No wonder, everybody these days wants to be a politician. The moment they are elected, the first thing they ask is, ‘what is there for me,'” he continued.

Reverend Wainaina further noted that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would not solve problems, but was aimed at enriching a few individuals.

