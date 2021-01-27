Kenya Law is the focal point institution in providing access to public legal information.

It is led by a Council of Members chaired by The Hon. Chief Justice and managed through a Secretariat headed by the Chief Executive Officer / Editor.

Kenya Law’s principal office is in Nairobi.

Kenya Law is seeking suitably qualified candidates to fill the Legal Researchers positions.

About the Council

The National Council for Law Reporting (Kenya Law) is a State Corporation established under the National Council for Law Reporting Act, 1994. Its mandate is:

a) To monitor and report on the development of Kenyan jurisprudence through the publication of the Kenya Law Reports;

b) To revise, consolidate and publish the Laws of Kenya under delegated authority from the Attorney General; and

c) To undertake such other related publications and perform such other functions as may be conferred by law.

Job Description

Job Title: Legal Researcher

(2 Positions) (Replacements)

Job Grade: KLR 7

Job Ref. No: NCLR/ HR/ 2020/02

Reporting to: Assistant Law Reporter

Basic monthly salary (excluding allowances and benefits): Kshs. 35,275 – 47,272 p.m.

The job holder will be responsible for monitoring and reporting on the development of Kenya’s jurisprudence through the preparation of case summaries for the Kenya Law Reports and other legal publications as well as being responsible for the revision, updating and consolidation of the laws of Kenya.

Key responsibilities

The key duties and responsibilities tasks for this position will include:

Read and review case law/ judgments.

Analyse judgments with a view to identifying those cases establishing jurisprudence/ reportable for the Kenya Law Reports.

Prepare case summaries for the identified cases.

Monitor jurisprudence from the Courts with a view to coming up with specialized digests, casebooks, weekly reports etc.

Collect and compile bills, amendment Acts and legislation as passed by Parliament and Assemblies.

Collect and compile all other relevant legislation including from County Assemblies, East Africa Legislative Assembly, Treaties & Agreements etc.

Copy read, proof read and ensure high legislative drafting standards in all laws of Kenya (online and print) publications.

Prepare progress reports and updates for management from time to time.

Undertake legal research.

Professional Qualifications, Skills and Personal Attributes

The ideal candidate will be a citizen of Kenya who has the following minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Law.

Postgraduate diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Demonstrated proficiency in ICT.

At least one-year relevant experience.

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills with the ability to prioritize, multi-task and work under pressure amidst competing demands.

Personal Attributes

The ideal candidate will possess the following personal qualities:

Integrity – Excellent moral and professional standing;

Creativity, innovation and a passion for continuous learning and development;

Good interpersonal, team-building and communication skills; and

Highly motivated.

Excellent legal analytical skills

Professionalism

All shortlisted candidates are required to demonstrate their compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya by providing clearance certificates from the following institutions: Higher Education Loans Board, Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission and a Credit Reference Bureau.

THE REMUNERATION AND TERMS OF SERVICE

The position is a job in the public service within the meaning of that term in the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and is based in Nairobi. Successful candidates will be engaged on permanent and pensionable terms of employment.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

All applications are to be sent by email with the subject line being ‘Legal Researcher ’ to the Editor /Chief Executive Officer at vacancies@kenyalaw.org

The application email should be sent in two parts/documents and it must comply with the following requirements:

The first document will contain the following information in one continuous document in portable document format (PDF), with information arranged in the following order:

A cover letter

A recent coloured passport-size photograph

A copy of one’s national identity card

A curriculum vitae setting out the following information about oneself,

Name, gender, date of birth and contact

Academic and professional qualifications

A list of academic and professional certificates

Previous work experience and/or professional engagements

Membership of any professional associations

Titles, dates and forum of any publications, research, academic papers, lectures, presentations etc. by the candidate

The range of languages spoken, including one’s mother tongue

Any community service and social welfare activities engaged in

Names and contacts of three persons who can attest to the candidate’s academic, professional and moral standing.

The second document will be one continuous document in PDF format containing the scanned images of the most relevant academic and professional transcripts and certificates. The document size should not exceed 10MB.

The deadline for receiving the applications of interested candidates is 9th February 2021 at 1700 hrs (East African Time)

Kenya Law is an equal-opportunity employer.

In keeping with its obligations under the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 particularly Articles 27 and 232(1)(h) Kenya Law encourages eligible persons from minority groups or marginalized communities and persons with disabilities to apply for this vacancy.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Candidates who canvass for the position will be disqualified