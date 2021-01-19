African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Research Officer (M/F)

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy-relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our researchers address important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to work in the West Africa Regional Office (WARO) in Senegal.

Major Responsibilities

Lead the process of obtaining ethical approval for research projects

Develop study tools, training and manuals and field guides to use for data collection

Coordinate the recruitment, training and supervision of the field team

Coordinate field work and be responsible for data quality

Mobilize and educate the community in relation to the research project

Participate in the development of research proposals

Support translation of project documents from English to French and vice-versa

Conduct literature review and participate in writing scientific papers

Prepare regular field and project reports

Participate in dissemination of research findings and policy dialogue with appropriate audiences

Prepare policy briefs and fact sheets from the projects’ findings

Other duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Masters in Demography, Statistics, Economics, Public Health, Geography, Sociology or related disciplines

At least 3 years’ post qualification experience, preferably in a research setting

Experience conducting field data collection, both qualitative and quantitative

Experience managing field research teams

Excellent oral and written communication in English and French

Ability to work independently, set priorities, juggle tasks and meet tight deadlines

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team

Experience working in Francophone West Africa.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their application letter and CV in English via our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by January 22nd, 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

5e étage Immeuble Diallo-Lô, 325-327 CICES VDN, Dakar – Sénégal

Website: http://www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of persons at risk.