African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)
Research Officer (M/F)
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy-relevant multidisciplinary research.
Our researchers address important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.
Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions and improve the quality of life in Africa.
The APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to work in the West Africa Regional Office (WARO) in Senegal.
Major Responsibilities
- Lead the process of obtaining ethical approval for research projects
- Develop study tools, training and manuals and field guides to use for data collection
- Coordinate the recruitment, training and supervision of the field team
- Coordinate field work and be responsible for data quality
- Mobilize and educate the community in relation to the research project
- Participate in the development of research proposals
- Support translation of project documents from English to French and vice-versa
- Conduct literature review and participate in writing scientific papers
- Prepare regular field and project reports
- Participate in dissemination of research findings and policy dialogue with appropriate audiences
- Prepare policy briefs and fact sheets from the projects’ findings
- Other duties as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Masters in Demography, Statistics, Economics, Public Health, Geography, Sociology or related disciplines
- At least 3 years’ post qualification experience, preferably in a research setting
- Experience conducting field data collection, both qualitative and quantitative
- Experience managing field research teams
- Excellent oral and written communication in English and French
- Ability to work independently, set priorities, juggle tasks and meet tight deadlines
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team
- Experience working in Francophone West Africa.
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their application letter and CV in English via our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by January 22nd, 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Cover letters should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
African Population and Health Research Center, Inc
5e étage Immeuble Diallo-Lô, 325-327 CICES VDN, Dakar – Sénégal
Website: http://www.aphrc.org
APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of persons at risk.