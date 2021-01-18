Vacancy Announcement: Research Assistants

HelpAge International is the secretariat to the HelpAge Global Network, which brings together a wide range of organisations and individuals working to promote the rights and meet the needs of older women and men, nationally and/or internationally.

At the core of this network, are civil society members, a group of civil society organisations working with older people around the world.

These organisations share a vision of a world in which all older people are valued, and lead dignified, healthy and secure lives.

HelpAge is currently implementing two projects; The Better Health Program for Older People in Africa (BHOPA 2), and Inua Jamii: Innovation Towards Social Protection for Older People in Urban Settings in Kenya (IJIK).

BHOPA 2 aims at contributing to the better health and wellbeing, and reducing the burden of diseases, for older women and men, and those with disabilities; while IJIK seeks to improve the systems and accessibility of social protection programmes for marginalised older women and men in urban communities.

The projects are implemented in Kibra and Dagoretti sub-counties of Nairobi.

As part of learning and evidence generation to inform program implementation and development, HelpAge, with technical leadership of the Population Studies and Research Institute (PSRI), University of Nairobi, is carrying out a Longitudinal Study on the impact of social protection interventions on health and wellbeing of older people as well as the impacts of intersections between social protection and health systems on the health outcomes for older persons.

Our Values: At HelpAge International we work to achieve our goals together as a team with a clear shared purpose.

Our values inform how we work together:

Inclusive

We respect people, value diversity and are committed to equality.

Impact

We value and recognise the contribution of our staff and network members, as we put older people at the center of everything we do.

Partners

We work alongside network members and others to increase reach, influence and impact.

We are committed to a culture of collaboration and building positive relationships.

Learning

We are passionate about learning, accountable and work together to find creative solutions.

Everyone who works at HelpAge shares our values and are committed to behaviors that demonstrate and support them.

Safeguarding: Everyone has a role in creating and sustaining a safe and respectful working environment, where no one comes to any harm or is maltreated. At HelpAge we take our responsibilities very seriously and will take action against wrongdoing. We will do everything we can to ensure that we do not engage people that pose a safeguarding risk and will undertake criminal record checks as required.

Equal Opportunities: HelpAge International is committed to creating an inclusive working environment, promoting and providing equal opportunities and respecting diversity in employment. We welcome applications from all suitably qualified individuals regardless of their age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

To actualize the study, HelpAge is looking for Research Assistants to work under the direct supervision of the Programme Manager Research, Evidence and Learning (PM-REL) and overall supervision by the Principal Investigators.

Application Procedure

Interested candidates should send their curriculum vitae and cover letter detailing how they meet the criteria for this role to jobs.africa@helpage.org by 22nd January, 2021.

Please do not email any of your personal details (such as date of birth, ID number, marital status, religion etc).

For a detailed Terms of Reference and information on how to apply, please follow this link

https://www.helpage.org/who-we-are/jobs/research-assistants-bhopa-afd-longitudinal-study-kenya-programme/

HelpAge International is an equal opportunity employer and we strive to be inclusive in our teams.