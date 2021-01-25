Job Vacancy at Niusline Media Ltd

Research Assistant Interns

The research project team at Niusline Media Limited seeks to recruit research assistants’ interns to work closely with the project Team. The research assistants’ interns will help in the following:

Responsibilities

Data collection through digital platforms

Data cleansing & Analysis

Administering questionnaires (through online/telephone)

Following up to ensure that questionnaires have been filled and submitted.

Writing & compiling daily/weekly reports.

Interpretating questionnaires to the respondents who do not understand it.

Maintaining contacts with respondents.

Any other duty that maybe assigned from time to time by the project coordinator.

Requirements

Diploma or degree in Economics/ Mathematics & statistics/monitoring & Evaluation/Project management/ Research or any other related course.

Strong written and oral communication skills (English and Swahili).

Knowledge in computer applications (preferably Advanced excel).

Previous experience in research will be an added advantage.

Good knowledge of specialized research software (STATA, SPSS, R) and report writing skills.

Strong analytical skills, both quantitative and qualitative, with a bias on quantitative skills.

Paying attention to detail.

Ability to stay calm under high pressure.

A team player with ability to build strong working relationships.

Have a demonstrated ability to successfully interact with individuals of different cultural backgrounds and beliefs, which include willingness to try and understand and be tolerant of differing opinions and views.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should apply through our email by sending their Resumes hr@niuslinemedia.com clearly stating, “Research Assistant Interns” in the email subject. Niusline Media is an equal opportunity employer. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.