The Role: Repairs & Maintenance Supervisor

Posting Location: Naromoru Town

Reporting to: General Manager

Oversees: Artisans, Carpenters, Electricians, Plumbers, Masons

Job Description

The R&M Supervisor performs routine preventive & emergency interior/exterior maintenance and repairs to protect hotel assets and ensure hotel operations are running smoothly. He ensures that such works are done with minimal interruption to resident guests and more so that they are up to the required safety standards.

Responsibilities

Provide administrative oversight and training to R&M staff

Continuously update management onmaintenance status, inspection reports, maintenance supply needs and proposed action plans.

Ensures all staffs are supplied with necessary protective gear and are presentable and dressed in uniform at all times.

Provides timely estimates of required purchases, comparative supplier quotations and samples where needed.

Conducts routine equipment & property inspections, maintenance and safety checks.

Maintains and improves the physical appearance of the Lodge facilities and its operational efficiency.

Keeps & maintains proper records from routine and preventive maintenance.

Expeditiously attends to and resolves guest maintenance & emergency.

Oversees all renovations, construction and special projects at the facility.

Monitors works commissioned to contractors/ service providers to ensure it’s up to standard.

Monitors consumption of utilities.

Proposes, develops and implements energy conservation and cost saving programs for the hotel.

Installs, maintains and ensures all plant equipment is in good working condition. These include water treatment system, PABX & telephone systems, Diesel Generator sets &UPS Backups, Hot water Boilers, Solar water Heating Panel sets, Cold water storage tanks, CCTV, Fire/ Security alarm, HVAC -Heating Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Waste disposal systems, Sewage Disposal systems and LPG Gas systems, health club and Sauna system, Sound systems, Laundry systems etc.

Responsible for cleanliness and safety aspects of plant and mechanical equipment rooms, and the work shop areas.

Establishes, maintains and controls appropriate levels of departmental supplies and work tools.

Pays a primary role in the Occupational Safety and health committee.

Prepares and circulates departmental reports.

Qualifications

Must have relevant building maintenance Vocational / Academic training i.e. a Degree, Diploma, Craft Certificate or Artisan Trade test from a recognized training institution.

Minimum of 5 years hotel maintenance experience and 3 years supervisory or manager experience in engineering/ Repairs& Maintenance department.

Must have experience in various fields; electrical, mechanical, plumbing and gas.

Must pay keen attention to detail, highly organized and proactive at solving problems.

Must be trustworthy

Excellent communication & guest service skills.

Exceptional leadership,analytical,business, time management and decision making skills.

How to Apply

Applicants who meet the above criterion should email a Cover letter (inclusive of a salary expectation statement) & an updated CV (With 3 professional referees) to: info@naromoruriverlodge.com latest by 15th January 2021.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.