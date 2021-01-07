Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Controversial preacher and Ekeza Sacco founder, Pastor David Kariuki Ngare, famously known as Bishop Gakuyo, has put Mt. Kenya leaders on notice for undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a requiem for five children who died in a septic tank accident at Mwihoko village of Ruiru in Kiambu County, Gakuyo blasted nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, for abandoning Uhuru at the last minute when he owed him his senate seat.

Gakuyo further cautioned former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria that he would face them head-on and will not let them undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.

He also accused the two leaders of warning Kenyans against investing their money in the controversial Gakuyo’s businesses.

“There are several people in Kenya who are hell-bent on destroying other people’s businesses.”

“I want to vividly confront Kabogo and Kuria (Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria) that they are citizens who are not mindful of Kenya’s economy.”

“Your business is to kill other people’s businesses,” Gakuyo stated.

Bishop Gakuyo has maintained that he has been loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta, going on to allege that some Mount Kenya leaders were inciting residents of the Central region against the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST