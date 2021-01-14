SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an affiliate of SOS CV- International whose mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities.

In Kenya, the organisation runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education and health institutions and works with local communities through Families Strengthening Programs.

RECEPTIONIST / SECRETARY – SOS HGPS MOMBASA

We seek to recruit a suitably qualified person to become Receptionist / Secretary for SOS HGPS Mombasa.

Key Functions of the Job

The Secretary / Receptionist will undertake various duties which include and are not limited to the following:-

Respond to all routine correspondences in the office/ school at large- operate the switch board and receive incoming and make outgoing calls

Proactively supporting and providing secretarial and administrative support services.

Support in setting up meetings and workshops venues, including drafting various documents , reports and minutes as directed by the Principal

Maintaining supplies as well as record keeping of stationery.

Managing office machines.

The ideal candidate should be proficient in all Microsoft office programs, and possess:

Proven skills in working under minimum supervision.

Wide experience in administration and reception work in a high work pressure and very

Deadline sensitive environment.

Required Qualifications / Abilities

Diploma in Secretarial studies and / or Business Administration. Must be computer literate.

Other Courses in public relations, secretarial studies and typing.

At least 2 years working experience in secretarial support in a large organization/school setting

Excellent team player competencies, with highly developed communication and interpersonal

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application letter(stating current and expected pay) & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate former employer) addressed to the Human Resource and Administration Manager to reach us on or before 25th January 2021 by email to: recruitment@soskenya.org.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality