Title: Receptionist

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

We are seeking to hire a receptionistfor our office to provide administrative support across the organization. You will handle the flow of people through the business and ensure that all receptionist responsibilities are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner.

Responsibilities

Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately

· Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information

when needed

· Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers

· Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed · Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.

· Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue

visitor badges)

· Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments

Qualifications

· Degree or higher diploma in Public relations, secretarial courses, BA, social studies or a

relevant field of study

· 3 years Proven working experience in a front office handling receptionist responsibilities

· Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Spreadsheets)

· Professional appearance

· Solid communication skills both written and verbal

· Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise

· Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure

· Excellent typing skills

How to Apply

Interested candidates can drop their hard copy CVs at Cem Com Limited offices located at 1st floor, Family Health Plaza, Langata Road, opposite T-Mall. Or applications can be submit through the email: eric@cem-com.co.kequoting “Receptionist” on the email subject line.