Saturday, January 30, 2021 – Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has made good his threat and sued former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for linking him to the 2017 post-election chaos.

Kibicho obtained orders stopping Sonko from continuing to mention his name in relation to the disruption of former PM Raila Odinga’s rallies after the 2017 election and linking him to an alleged grabbing of public land in Dagoretti South Constituency.

High Court Judge Msagha Mbogholi ruled that Kibicho’s reputation and good public standing will continue to be damaged if the former governor is not stopped from uttering the false statements, pending the determination of the suit.

“An order of injunction is hereby issued restraining the former governor from uttering or publishing words concerning the plaintiff relating to allegations that the PS engages in criminal activities and has association with individuals involved in land grabbing and unlawful activities,” ruled Mbogholi.

Through Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, Kibicho filed the application claiming Sonko uttered the false words on January 24 at a public rally in Dagoretti South with the intention to injure the PS’s reputation.

According to Ngatia, it was not the first time Sonko was linking Kibicho to the alleged illegal activities which showed that he had a hidden vendetta against the PS.

Kibicho in his affidavit denied being involved in any criminal activities during protests staged by the National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters in the 2017 elections, or being part of individuals who planned to grab a fire station land in Dagoretti.

Mbogholi ruled that the application be served on Sonko within seven days for him to respond by February 11 when the case will be heard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST