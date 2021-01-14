Thursday, January 14, 2021 – The newly sworn-in Nyamira Governor, Amos Nyaribo, has suffered a setback after the Kisumu High Court stopped him from forwarding the name of former West Mugirango MP, James Gesami, for vetting as his deputy governor.

The petition was filed by a Nyamira resident, Vincent Omao, who was against Gesami’s nomination.

In a court notice dated Wednesday, January 13, Lady Justice Maureen Onyango also barred the Nyamira County Assembly from receiving, vetting or approving the name of the former assistant minister as the deputy governor.

The new governor had appointed Gesami as his deputy last week on Wednesday and had also submitted 10 nominees for vetting and approval to the position of County Executive Committee Members in respective departments.

Nyaribo took office as the second governor of Nyamira County after succeeding the late John Nyagarama who succumbed to Covid-19 on December 18, 2020.

In his first act as governor, Nyaribo stamped his authority by firing all CECs and ordered them to hand over their duties and responsibilities to the County Secretary.

During his inauguration speech, he vowed to crack the whip on public officers misusing public funds.

