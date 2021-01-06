Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has broken his silence on the contents of a controversial letter by Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, to President Uhuru Kenyatta, that has caused ripples in the country.

Speaking on phone yesterday, Tuju denied receiving the leaked letter, outlining the challenges the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was facing in the Mt Kenya region.

This is despite the fact that the letter was addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta through the Jubilee Secretary-General.

Tuju criticised the senator for failing to share his views with the party officials first before writing to President Kenyatta.

“Whereas I may disagree with the public avenue he took, it is normal that in the leadership of the party, whenever we have meetings, we have different opinions being presented on the table,” the party boss explained.

“We are not always agreeing on everything, and that’s normal because we cannot reach unanimity in every subject matter,” he added.

Tuju, who has been Kenyatta’s strongman in the Jubilee Party, explained that internal disagreements should not play out in public.

“Once a decision has been made that this is the direction we are taking, then within the principle of collective responsibility, ordinarily we should not disagree in the public domain, but take the party line,” he offered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST