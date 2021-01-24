Saturday, January 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s popularity is rising by the day thanks to his hustler wave that is taking the country by storm.

According to the latest ranking by Infotrak, Ruto beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on the heroic index.

In the findings released on Sunday, the research firm indicated that 10 percent of the people interviewed considered the DP as a hero during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic fight.

The report also indicated that whereas Ruto emerged fourth on the heroes list, Raila was ranked seventh with only 4 percent of the crowd considering him a hero.

Health workers carried the day with a 70 percent rating from the study followed by President Uhuru Kenyatta who got 12 percent of the votes.

The research, which was carried out between December 27 and December 29, recording a 94 percent response rate, also showed that 46% felt that Uhuru did an excellent job during the pandemic while 16% felt like his performance was poor.

Health workers were the overall good performers with 70 percent ranking their work as excellent despite a run-in with the state over pay disputes.

As a result of the findings, it was noted that Kenyans looked up to the Head of State to improve the economy in 2020 with 38% being very optimistic that it would improve in 2021.

Kenyans also want Uhuru to revive jobs and provide affordable healthcare as well as basic needs like food and rent.

As of November 2020, it was estimated that over five million people had lost their livelihoods due to the negative effects posed on the economy by the pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST