Monday, January 25, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has asked investigative agencies to probe claims by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, that the ‘deep state’ financed the 2017 post-election violence to portray the Orange party in a bad light.

In a video that has since gone viral, Sonko confessed to having steered the 2017 post-election chaos with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

The ousted county boss claimed that he alongside Kibicho and other members of the “deep state” had second-hand cars burnt during ODM demonstrations in 2017.

Karanja Kibicho is President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s right-hand man and if he was involved in the mayhem, the Head of State seems to be aware of the plans.

ODM now wants an inquiry into the allegations done, with the relevant culprits and institutions brought to book.

“The recent confession by the disgraced former Governor of Nairobi, Mike Sonko that he participated in stage managing violence and destruction of property that he and his co-conspirators then pinned on ODM, is welcome but amounts to too little too late. ODM demands a full inquiry into the matter to establish the motives and extent of these mafia-like covert criminal acts as well as all persons and institutions involved,” reads part of the statement signed by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

