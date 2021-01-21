Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has elicited mixed reactions after she expressed reservations about the team picked to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative in Mt. Kenya region.

In a message to the team and to President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday, Waiguru warned Uhuru and his team that BBI is bound to fail in Central Kenya just as Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata predicted.

She said that it was important to choose influential leaders to drive the process unlike what Uhuru has chosen.

The Mt. Kenya BBI Secretariat comprises Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru, MPs Maoka Maore (Ntonyiri), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo), Peter Mwathi (Limuru) and Jane Njiru (Embu).

She argued that the BBI is a political process and thus ought to have been spearheaded by people who command sufficient influence in the region.

“While I wish them all the best, I must remind them and their appointers that BBI is a political process and if it is not led by people the community recognizes as political influencers, it will have challenges, and that is the nature of politics,” she said.

