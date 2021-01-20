Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto hinted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta may be in a serious fight over their handshake agreement.

According to Ruto, the two are at loggerheads over the handshake deal, noting that Raila and his ODM want to pull out of the agreement after sabotaging Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

“He (Odinga) wants to revert the deal.”

“Nonetheless, he wants to cause more chaos in the party.”

“I left the BBI for them to handle and I focused on Jubilee’s development agenda,” Ruto claimed.

As a result of this, Uhuru has demanded Raila and his ODM to sign the handshake agreement in order to commit himself fully.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi have already signed the cooperation deal with Uhuru and the Jubilee Party.

