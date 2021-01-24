Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Individuals interested in running for president on an ODM party ticket come 2022 will have to part with Sh1 million.

In an advert in local papers on Sunday, the elections board chair Catherine Mumma said the non-refundable fee was to be paid to the ODM’s bank account and the applicant to present the evidence of the payment to the party’s headquarters.

According to Mumma, an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya, and with a high moral standing and integrity.

The applicant must also meet the minimum requirements of presidential candidates as set out by the IEBC and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

The interested parties were urged to also submit a copy of their National Identity Card, a duly executed Code of Conduct, ODM Life Membership Certificate and sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted.

The application forms can be sourced from the party headquarters.

The move is aimed at raising the funds to help whoever will clinch the ODM ticket with massive campaigns to ensure he beats their opponents, among them Deputy President William Ruto, hands down.

Last week, the party announced that it had commenced the process of identifying a suitable presidential candidate for the 2022 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST