Friday, January 15, 2021 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has blamed the wrangles in Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) on ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing civil servants in his county yesterday, Mandago solely blamed Raila for KNUT’s downfall.

He said KNUT began crumbling when Raila nominated KNUT Secretary-General Wilson Sossion to parliament.

Mandago claimed he had warned Sossion against joining politics and dragging union matters, but he did not heed his advice.

The governor called out Raila for blaming the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for the current challenges facing KNUT.

The ODM leader had written to TSC on January 7, raising concerns over the frustrations facing the teachers’ union and its imminent death.

He had warned that Kenyans would pay a high price should KNUT crumble and die.

“I want to tell Raila Odinga that him and ODM killed KNUT.”

“They are the ones who nominated Sossion to parliament. He earned two salaries, from KNUT and from Parliament, now the union is dying,” Mandago stated.

In his address, Mandago urged teachers and medical practitioners to moderate their demands to the government, citing it as a key contributor to KNUT’s downfall.

“The Kenya National Union of Teachers was a giant. It was the union of our times.”

“But I warned Sossion that it would collapse if they kept making demands to the government and didn’t want to compromise anything.”

“If the government makes you an offer, don’t be rigid, at least negotiate.”

“Now KNUT is dying,” Mandago stated.

“Don’t let unions lie to you. Unions are good, I am not saying you should get rid of unions in this country. Workers have rights, but we also want employers to address legitimate complaints and rights, not exaggerated reports for a salary increase,” he added.

Mandago’s sentiments come after Raila attacked the TSC for frustrating KNUT at a time when schools have reopened, and as a result affecting the academic calendar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST