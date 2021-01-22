Friday, January 22, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party has announced that it will shelf the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns to campaign for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022.

On Thursday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, admitted that the party has realised that campaigning for BBI is disadvantaging Raila Odinga who is eying the top seat in 2022.

Mbadi, who is also National Assembly Minority leader, said his party will now begin preparations for the next polls, terming the BBI a ‘national issue’ that should not bother ODM alone.

“We have been saying consistently that it was too early for 2022 campaigns. But the right time has now come because the elections are about 18 months away. As we continue supporting the proposed reforms, we have to prepare as a party for the next elections,” said Mbadi.

His views were shared by ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire, who said they felt the need to reorganise the party by putting its candidate forward for the race without interrupting their push for changing the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST