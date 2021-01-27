Monday, January 27, 2021 – The security detail attached to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, had a rough time on Wednesday after goons attacked the former Premier’s motorcade in Githurai.

The goons, who were singing songs in praise of Deputy President William Ruto, pelted stones at Raila Odinga‘s convoy and smashed some of the car’s windows.

It is not yet clear who organized the youths to disrupt the former Prime Minister’s rally but it has been declared that insiders of Deputy President William Ruto are to blame for the chaos.

Among those being mentioned are Senator Isaac Mwaura, who had earlier indicated that they would not allow the people from other areas to come and disrupt the peace in Githurai through unnecessary gatherings.

The ODM party has since called out Mwaura, noting that he will carry the blame for the chaos that left several people injured.

