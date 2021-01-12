Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – A section of leaders allied to the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party are concerned that President Uhuru Kenyatta might betray former Prime Minister Raila Odinga the way he has betrayed his deputy, William Ruto.

In 2013, the son of Jomo promised Ruto of his support in the 2022 presidential election, but he has betrayed him.

The DP is now a lone ranger since the president has sent indications that he will support Raila Odinga as his successor in 2022.

A confidant of Raila was overheard telling party members at a popular restaurant he fears Uhuru might leave “our leader on the highway”.

According to him, Raila has no alternative plans for 2022 and would be dealt a serious blow if the President fails to endorse him for the top job.

The influential ODM official said he will persuade his colleagues to prevail on the party boss not to put all his eggs in one basket.

“Yes, he should have plan B since it is wrong for him to trust Uhuru who has a bad history of betraying politicians. Ruto will not be the last,” the official said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST