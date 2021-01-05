Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – A confidant of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has said Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, was not the one who wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not sellable in Mt Kenya region.

In a Twitter post that he later deleted, Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, said senior people in the government are using the senator to scuttle the BBI and the handshake.

“We are not welded to anyone. Let no one blackmail us! We’ve seen it all. We’re suicidal. We’ll be Solomon if you play wise with us; we can be Samson if you play games with us,” read the tweet, which the lawmaker later claimed was about the 2022 Homa Bay governor race.

ODM political affairs secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, also described Kang’ata’s move as “unhealthy from a political perspective”.

“I suppose if the advisory is genuine or authentic, it should have been confidential and the President would be the one to choose whether to share it with other people or not.

“The issues raised could be pertinent but the manner they are presented raises more questions than answers,” Wandayi said.

Other sources said Kang’ata was advised by State machinery to write the letter to warn Raila Odinga against preaching the BBI gospel in Mt Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST