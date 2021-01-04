Monday, January 4, 2021 – A key lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta for extending the curfew for two months.

In a statement on Sunday, Uhuru said he has extended the 10 pm to 4 am curfew for the next two months to stop the spread of Covid -19.

Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, wondered how President Kenyatta was expecting parents to afford fees as schools reopen after extending the curfew hours and increasing taxes.

“You extend curfew hours, increased taxes, opened schools and you expect parents to afford? What the hell are you smoking?” posed Ledama, a close confidant of Raila.

The extension of curfew comes days after President Kenyatta signed the Tax Laws (Amendment) (No.2) Bill of 2020 into law which became effective from January 1, 2021.

The taxman will start deducting 30% Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax as opposed to the previous 25 %.

In a bid to raise its domestic revenue, the government has reverted to the previous 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) from 14 % which will potentially affect prices of basic commodities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST