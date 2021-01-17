Sunday, January 17, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he termed as over-borrowing and taxing Kenyans heavily.

Speaking at a funeral in Siaya County on Saturday, Orengo, a close confidante of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, said it is time that Uhuru’s government stops the borrowing and let the country live within its means.

The Minority Leader in the Senate said like former President Mwai Kibaki, the first in command should be careful on the loans since Kenyans are bearing the brunt through taxation.

“I am hoping that Uhuru’s government is not going to borrow any more money. We have borrowed enough and we have to learn to live within our means,” he said.

Orengo further faulted the president for the failure to comply with court orders and said it was a recipe for dictatorship and lawlessness in the country.

“I appeal to President Uhuru as he works together with Raila, to know that democracies are stronger where the institutions of justice are strong and that requires compliance to court orders,” Orengo said.

He said if one disagrees with a court order, they should comply and appeal like what ordinary Kenyans do.

The Kenyan DAILY POST