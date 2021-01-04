Monday, January 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has urged Kenyans to delink him from the failures of the Jubilee administration.

Speaking in a meeting with Muslim leaders in Mombasa on Sunday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said he is not part of the Government and is not involved in its operations.

Deputy President William Ruto and his soldiers have been accusing Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta of killing the Jubilee manifesto.

“Now those who did crime are now shifting blame saying Raila is the crime doer, Raila is not part of the government. They have failed to deliver now he (Ruto) wants to put blame on me,” Raila said

The ODM boss likened Ruto to a spouse, who after a child has been born claims the child is not theirs, yet they are only two people in the house.

“Whose government is this? Isn’t it for Uhuru and Ruto? How come he says this baby is Raila’s?” the ODM leader posed.

The former Premier noted that his involvement with the Head of State is only to implement the projects that they had agreed on during the handshake.

This cements what Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, had said that Raila Odinga will one day incite Kenyans against Uhuru despite the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST