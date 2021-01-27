Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has today taken Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns to Roysambu and Githurai, areas believed to be the stronghold of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As his convoy sneaked around Roysambu Roundabout, Raila was met by a mammoth crowd indicating he is the man who is likely to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s vote bloc in 2022.

The ODM Party leader‘s tour comes just days after he told Central Kenya, in an interview with a Kikuyu radio station, that it is time they repay a more than 50-year-old political debt.

In his pitch, broadcast by Kameme TV, Raila said Mt Kenya region owes him a political debt, recalling how he stood with Kibaki in the poll that ended Kanu’s rule even after he (Kibaki) was involved in a serious road accident.

Here are photos of Raila Odinga‘s rallies in Roysambu that will shock Deputy President William Ruto and his ‘hustler movement’

The Kenyan DAILY POST.