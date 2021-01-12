Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Monday met former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, at his Karen residence where they discussed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Maina, who is hiding under ‘Team One Nation’ was accompanied by a group of Mungiki adherents who promised to campaign for BBI in the wider Mt Kenya region.

Raila Odinga’s meeting with Maina Njenga comes days after Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

Kang’ata, who has since been castigated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila‘s allies, said BBI will likely fail in Mt Kenya according to research he conducted during the Christmas holiday.

He said out of 10 people in Mt Kenya only two are supporting the document that has the blessing of Uhuru and Raila.

Raila Odinga is hoping that Maina, who has a lot of networks in Mt Kenya and Nairobi will rescue BBI.

“Yes Mr. Maina Njenga has a lot of networks in Mt Kenya and Nairobi and we hope he will use this to advance the BBI agenda,” said one of Raila‘s aides who sought anonymity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST