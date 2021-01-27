Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday started his audacious journey to Mt Kenya by visiting Roysambu and Githurai estates in Nairobi, which are said to be the ‘gates’ to the coveted vote bloc.

Raila, who was accompanied by top Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party big wigs, started his journey at Homeland Inn Thika Road, where he met a group of Kikuyu musicians.

From there, his convoy sneaked to Roysambu where the ‘enigma’ was welcomed by a sea of humanity.

He assured Roysambu residents that the government will address perennial land problems in the area.

From Roysambu, Raila went straight to Githurai, which is believed to be the bedroom of the “hustler nation”’

Though he had a successful rally due to the number of security officers deployed in the area, a video has emerged of rowdy youths heckling the former Prime Minister and singing songs in praise of Deputy President William Ruto.

Here is the video

