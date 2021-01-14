Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met the Kikuyu Council of Elders on Thursday where they held special prayers as he embarked on the tumultuous journey of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Raila Odinga arrived at the Kikuyu community shrine in Limuru shortly before 3 pm and immediately, the prayers began with all elders facing Mt Kenya.

This is the second time Raila Odinga is meeting Kikuyu elders as he tries to woo the vote-rich community to support his presidential bid in 2022.

In October last year, Raila met the same Kikuyu elders where they endorsed his presidential bid in 2022.

The elders who performed several rituals gave Raila their blessing of succeeding the ‘Son of Jomo’.

Odinga, on his part, said he was ready to work with Mt Kenya, assuring the elders that he will continue to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his development agenda.

The former Premier also castigated Deputy President William Ruto for “disrespecting the president.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST