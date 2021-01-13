Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was forced to cut his speech after supporters of Deputy President William Ruto heckled him when he was addressing businessmen and women at the popular Burma Market in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon.

Raila was leading the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team in drumming up support for the document which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The riotous mob greeted Raila with pro- Ruto chants forcing him to drive off and hibernate in Shauri Moyo slums.

The incident comes two days after a mammoth crowd chanting Ruto’s name blocked Manyanja Road to welcome the second in command, who was attending a church function in a Kayole.

Ruto and Raila are expected to battle it out for the highest seat in the country in 2022

However, the DP seems to be gaining more ground going by political developments across the country.

Here is the video of Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, being heckled badly when he visited Burma Market on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST