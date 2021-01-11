Monday, January 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sentiment that it is probably time for a different tribe to lead Kenya other than the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities.

Speaking at his home in Karen when he hosted youths led by former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, said there is nothing wrong with having a ‘rotational presidency’, explaining that successful countries like Switzerland have it.

While maintaining that there was nothing wrong with what the president said, Raila reiterated that the historical challenges will be solved through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Raila also called on a much more representative government citing the 2013 Jubilee administration which he said did not reflect the face of the nation.

“Understand that each and every Kenyan pays taxes. Taxes are collected in all regions of this country without discrimination,” Raila said.

“Therefore, don’t discriminate. When it comes to making an appointment to position this country. Look at each and every person, as a Kenyan.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST