Saturday, January 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dared rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs from Kilifi County to resign and seek re-election through other parties.

Speaking in Watamu after meeting the newly-elected Dabaso Ward Rep, Dickson Karani, who won the seat on the ODM ticket on Thursday, Raila, who is also ODM party leader, said if the MPs from Kilifi have shifted their loyalty to other parties, they should resign and seek fresh mandate through political parties of their choice.

“We should practise the politics of principles. When you have differed with your party, you resign and seek re-election using another party. That is what I did in 1997,” Raila said.

The ODM supremo accused the MPs of practising politics of hypocrisy and undermining the principle of multi-party democracy.

He also called for the strengthening of the Political Parties act to deal with party rebels and bring party discipline.

The former PM wondered why ODM MPs celebrating the party’s loss in Msambweni have refused to resign and seek fresh mandate through the other parties.

Several MPs elected on an ODM ticket in Kilifi, led by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Kilifi South counterpart Owen Baya, are associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

