Friday, January 29, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has declared that it will support Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate, Katua Mutuku, in the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election.

Announcing on Friday, Machakos County ODM chairman, Peter Mutuku, said the Raila Odinga-led party has resolved to support Katuku due to his experience.

“Today we had a special meeting convened to make our own decision on the by-elections in Machakos County,” Mutuku said.

Mutuku said as a party, they had met several times in their Machakos office and analysed all the candidates.

“We have found a better replacement for Senator Boniface Kabaka and this is Katuku. We are proposing that Katuku be supported by all Machakos county residents,” he said.

This is a big blow to Wiper Democratic Movement candidate, Agnes Kavindu, who has the backing of party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

This is also a betrayal on the side of Kalonzo since Raila Odinga was supposed to support the Kalonzo candidate since the former Vice president has been supporting his presidential bid since 2013.

