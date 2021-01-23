Saturday, January 23, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned Deputy President William Ruto to stop using negative ethnicity for political gain.

Speaking near the Old Kisumu Airport, during the cremation of Kibos Sugar and Allied Industry Director and Chairman Sardar Channan Singh Chatte, Raila told Ruto to respect him and other leaders in Kenya, dynasties or not because many started out from a very humble background.

Besides, they all belong to Kenya.

“We are Kenyans by birth and right.”

“Nobody should think that he or she is more Kenyan than the other.”

“We are all equal before the law,” Raila said.

Raila called for tolerance, equal treatment of all Kenyans, peaceful, and harmonious existence.

The former Prime Minister asked Kenyans to embrace cultural diversity.

“Despite our ancestry, we are one.”

“The ancestors of the Kikuyu arrived in Kenya and settled on the slopes of Mount Kenya where they found the Gumba, whom they assimilated,” he said.

“Even the Luos trace their origins to Sudan and the Kambas to Tanzania.”

“But that doesn’t matter now.”

“What matters is unity in diversity,” he added.

Raila called on Kenyan leaders to be patriotic and shun politics of ethnic prejudice, delineation, and balkanization of Kenyans based on tribe.

His comments come hot on the heels of a recent remark by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the country’s leadership is not only about two large communities and that any Kenyan stands a chance.

Raila was accompanied by Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir and a host of local businessmen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST