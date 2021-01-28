Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack the whip on Jubilee Party rebels in Government, beginning with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview at Meru vernacular radio station just after he was heckled in Githurai over BBI, Raila asked Uhuru to also reshuffle and remove all the weed and moles within the government ranks.

He said that Jubilee Party members were disobeying and disrespecting the Head of State and needed to be shown the door.

Raila further lamented that some of the politicians were also fighting the government’s efforts to curb corruption.

He heaped blame on Ruto, saying that the DP was opposing the president rather than work alongside him.

“Corruption is a problem familiar in the Jubilee Party.”

“The government is also divided and some members rant when investigating agencies arrest corruption suspects.”

“We (ODM) are doing our part as the opposition as we keep Jubilee in check.”

“I also advise Uhuru on matters I consider pertinent,” Odinga said.

He added that he was out to promote the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to bring change to the country and not use it to ascend into the presidency in 2022.

Uhuru has hinted at instigating another purge as his critics were overstepping and getting on his nerves.

While speaking at the commissioning of the police academy in Ngong, the Head of State said that he was a lion capable of roaring.

“There are some people who look at me and believe that I am weak.

“They say that I cannot do anything as I am in my last term.”

“I want to remind them that even though my time is almost up, I still have some days to roar like a lion,” Kenyatta warned on Tuesday.

